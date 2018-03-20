Meier jumps to early lead over Moore in state House primary

In early results for the primary election Tuesday, incumbent state Rep. Charlie Meier was fending off a challenge from a Madison County Board member from Troy.
Don Moore is challenging Meier, R-Okawville, in the Republican primary for the 108th House District for the state legislature. With 50 out of 106 precincts reporting, the vote stood at 4,500 to 1,347 with Meier in the lead.
Moore, a retired Marine and member of the Madison County Board, has primarily funded his campaign commercials through Liberty Principles, a Chicago-based political action committee that has spent more than $135,000 on advertising and mailings in support of Moore.
Meier initially voted in favor of the income tax increase vetoed by Gov. Bruce Rauner, which was a move under heavy criticism in Moore ads. Meier eventually voted against the veto override, but the higher rate prevailed. The House Republican Organization has spent more than $50,000 supporting Meier’s campaign as he fended off Moore’s challenge.
Moore receives a disabled veterans exemption on his home in Troy, which excludes him from paying any property taxes on the house he and his wife bought in 2012 for $395,000. He is listed as 90 percent disabled. Meanwhile, Meier has received about $700,000 in farm subsidies since 1995.
The race has been controversial, with allegations in February that Meier hired a private detective to follow Moore’s wife, which Meier denied.
On the Democratic side, the only candidate was write-in J. David Parker.
In other contested races for the state legislature:
• In the 112th District, former state Rep. Dwight Kay of Glen Carbon wants a rematch with State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) who unseated him in 2016. But first he has to defeat Wendy Erhart of Maryville. With 26 out of 90 precincts reporting, Kay was in the lead with 1,491 votes to Erhart's 1,027.
Kay served three terms in the state house and works for Cassens Transport in Edwardsville. Erhart works for a community development lender as a strategic initiatives manager.
• In the 107th District, Republicans Blaine Wilhour and Laura Myers vied for the nomination.
Wilhour, 35, of Beecher City said he was focused on Illinois’ outmigration. Myers, 45, of Greenville said she was focused on governmental waste. Both said they were interested in rolling back last year’s state income tax increase. With 33 of 139 precincts reporting, Wilhour is in the lead 1,233 to 752.
The 107th has been represented by state Rep. John Cavaletto since 2009, but he is not running for reelection. David Seiler of Effingham is unopposed in the primary for the Democratic nomination.
The general election is Nov. 6.
