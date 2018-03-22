Metro-East News

Belleville attorney Alana Mejias appointed as judge

By Joseph Bustos

March 22, 2018 10:49 AM

BELLEVILLE

Local attorney Alana I. Mejias is now an associate judge.

Meijas, who is a partner at the law firm Courtney, Clark & Mejias based in Belleville, has been named associate judge in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Clair, Monroe, Perry, Randolph and Washington counties.

Alana I. Mejias.jpg
Alana I. Mejias

She earned her undergraduate degree in 2004 from the University of Illinois in Champaign, and her law degree in 2007 from New England Law in Boston.

At her practice, Meijas concentrates on family law.

Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter

