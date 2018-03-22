Edwardsville man pleads guilty to two bank robberies

An Edwardsville man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to two bank robberies, and now faces up to 40 years in prison.
Marcus Thornton, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery. He entered the Regions Bank in Lebanon on Oct. 13, 2016, and demanded money while brandishing a silver and black semi-automatic handgun. Then on Feb. 9, 2017, he entered the U.S. Bank in O’Fallon with the same gun and demanded money.
Court proceedings show that Thornton took a total of $13,711 from Regions Bank and $10,720 from U.S. Bank.
Thornton faces up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, a minimum of five years of supervised release after his sentence and an undetermined amount of restitution.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
