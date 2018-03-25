'She's his love,' woman says of brother's missing service dog after Collinsville crash

As Andre Wild was being treated by paramedics after he was ejected from his car during a crash March 17, the last thing he asked about before losing consciousness was his dog, Summer, who had been in the passenger seat.
"Where's Summer?" he asked repeatedly as he was taken from the Collinsville crash to St. Louis University Hospital with extensive injuries.
His sister, Linda Chambers, knew when he finally woke up in the hospital, his question would be the same.
As of Sunday, the Pensacola, Florida, woman still had no answer for her brother.
Never miss a local story.
Chambers and the community have been searching for Summer, Wild's emotional support dog, since the crash. The miniature Australian Shepherd was also ejected from the car during the accident and ran into the woods near Morrison Avenue and St. Clair Avenue before police could catch her.
Wild was seriously injured in the crash, lacerating his liver and breaking multiple ribs. He has been unconscious since the crash but is slowly being weaned from sedatives. Chambers said she is hoping he will be awake Monday or Tuesday.
"When he wakes up, he's going to ask for Summer. She's his love; she goes with him everywhere," Chambers said. "She is the love of his life."
Since the crash, Chambers and her family have put up posters, reached out to local organizations and posted about Summer on social media. Chambers is worried Summer may have been hurt in the crash.
"I don't want her to be out there since she's been out there since Saturday (March 17) and could be injured," she said. "But if someone has her, I really want them to return her."
Summer has one blue eye and one brown eye and is skittish of people, Chambers said. She encouraged anyone who may see her to approach her slowly and contact Collinsville Animal Control.
"She has been trained for this, to be by his side. She has been by his side 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she said. "He's going to need her for recovery."
Chambers said someone spotted Summer near Collinsville High School last week but there have been no updates on her location since then.
Anyone with information on Summer's whereabouts is asked to call the Collinsville Animal Control at 618-346-5213 or Chambers at 850-485-1849.
Comments