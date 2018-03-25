Coroner called to wooded area of West Belleville after body found

Police and a deputy coroner were investigating a wooded area Sunday afternoon in West Belleville.
Several Belleville Police officers had cordoned off the area of North 66th Street with crime-scene tape as more investigators arrived about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The area is behind the 4204 Main Street's banquet center at 6435 W. Main Street.
A neighbor said he reported finding a body, however he did not want to be publicly identified.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed a deputy coroner investigator was called to the scene and was working with police on the case. Belleville Police did not immediately comment on the matter.
The neighbor told the BND said he was doing yard work and preparing to throw some debris into the heavily-wooded ravine area to the south of the street. While doing so, he said saw a shoe, then a foot in a sock. The body appeared to be dressed in men's clothing, according to the neighbor.
Another neighbor, Todd Watson, lives up a hill closer to Main Street. He said he's lived there for at least six years and considers it a quiet area, saying the patrons of the banquet center tend to be responsible and not drink too much.
"As far as I know, nothing weird or creepy or different (has happened before)," Watson said of the neighborhood.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
