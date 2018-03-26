Metro-East News

Veteran killed himself in VA hospital waiting room, police say

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 26, 2018 03:08 PM

St. Louis

A man apparently killed himself in the waiting room of the Veterans Affairs hospital in St. Louis on Monday.

A 62-year-old man's body was found in the waiting room of John Cochran Division at 4:19 a.m., police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A spokesperson for the VA said the man was a veteran. He was not identified.

John Cochran Division serves the VA's Heartland Network, which includes most of Missouri and Kansas and most of Southern Illinois.

The division has intensive care units, an emergency department and other services.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

