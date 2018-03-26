Veteran killed himself in VA hospital waiting room, police say

A man apparently killed himself in the waiting room of the Veterans Affairs hospital in St. Louis on Monday.
A 62-year-old man's body was found in the waiting room of John Cochran Division at 4:19 a.m., police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A spokesperson for the VA said the man was a veteran. He was not identified.
John Cochran Division serves the VA's Heartland Network, which includes most of Missouri and Kansas and most of Southern Illinois.
The division has intensive care units, an emergency department and other services.
