It took years to build and get ready, but Hofbräuhaus opens quietly to the public

After years in the making, the Hofbräuhaus German restaurant and brewery in Belleville quietly opened its doors to the public at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
A spokesman for the Hofbräuhaus could not be reached for comment but the restaurant’s website states the hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“Many have been asking when our soft opening phase is going to start. How does today sound?” the Hofbräuhaus owners said on Facebook Tuesday morning. “We are open to the public starting at 11 a.m. today. These next couple weeks will be an opportunity to experience everything we have to offer ahead of our grand opening on April 18!”
The Hofbräuhaus hosted its first event last Wednesday when the Young Professionals group of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce were invited to get a taste of the Hofbräuhaus beer and food.
Never miss a local story.
Construction on the $12 million building began in 2015 and was originally targeted to be open on June 1, 2016. Since then the developers, Chuck Keller of Effingham and his son, Chane Keller, had missed seven other targeted opening dates to open the restaurant and brewery off Illinois 15 across from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows.
The Kellers have said they have the exclusive franchise rights for the Hofbräuhaus in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Their marketing plan calls for seeking customers not only from the metro-east but from throughout the St. Louis region and the Midwest. Billboards have already gone up in the St. Louis area.
The Hofbräuhaus is modeled after the Munich, Germany-based Hofbräuhaus, which traces its roots to 1589.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments