A voter casts his ballot in the 2018 Illinois primary.
A voter casts his ballot in the 2018 Illinois primary.
A voter casts his ballot in the 2018 Illinois primary.

Metro-East News

Illinois election board prepares to launch automatic voter registration

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

March 27, 2018 01:10 PM

The Illinois State Board of Elections will hold a public hearing in Collinsville on the new automatic voter registration process set to take effect in July.

The new law will allow voters to register while renewing driver’s licenses, and eventually when interacting with state agencies. Four public hearings will take place across the state, including one in Collinsville: 6-8 p.m. April 9, at the Doubletree Hilton Collinsville in Eastport Plaza.

Those who cannot attend but wish to comment can send questions and comments to election specialist Dustin Schultz at dshultz@elections.il.gov.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two arrested at Okawville Circle K

View More Video