Illinois election board prepares to launch automatic voter registration

The Illinois State Board of Elections will hold a public hearing in Collinsville on the new automatic voter registration process set to take effect in July.
The new law will allow voters to register while renewing driver’s licenses, and eventually when interacting with state agencies. Four public hearings will take place across the state, including one in Collinsville: 6-8 p.m. April 9, at the Doubletree Hilton Collinsville in Eastport Plaza.
Those who cannot attend but wish to comment can send questions and comments to election specialist Dustin Schultz at dshultz@elections.il.gov.
