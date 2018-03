Here's how Belleville wants to keep adult entertainment businesses away from your home

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 90 Belleville targets adult entertainment businesses Pause 127 Learn about the drug that helps stop opioid overdoses 40 Scott Air Force Base union negotiations could go to federal panel 74 Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis 84 Hofbräuhaus is now open in Belleville 21 Continuous heavy rainfall floods roads in Southern Illinois 36 Here's a timeline of SWIC’s workforce reductions 109 Two arrested at Okawville Circle K 132 Learn what the finished veterans wall in Highland will look like 27 Coroner called to wooded area of West Belleville as police investigate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A proposed Belleville ordinance calls for zoning regulations on where adult entertainment businesses can be located in the city. Mayor Mark Eckert said the rules would not allow adult entertainment businesses to open near homes, schools or churches. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

