20 goats killed in Southern Illinois barn fire

Up to 20 goats, including eight baby goats, were killed in a barn fire in Chester on Thursday morning.
Chester Fire Chief Marty Bert said the fire at 10934 Mount Summit Road was in a pole barn. The front half was used for storage, and a four-wheeler and a tractor were stored there. The back half had 15 to 20 goats, including 8 little ones, the chief said.
"Most of the inside was burned when we got there," Bert said. The firehouse is about 15 minutes from the barn; firefighters got the call at 8:24 a.m.
No humans were injured in the fire.
Never miss a local story.
Officials believe an electrical malfunction might have started the fire. The barn's owner told firefighters the barn had heaters in the back for the animals, but the heater had been turned off in the morning.
"I don't know how it started with all this rain, I imagine the straw was pretty dry because it was inside," Bert said. "I guess it was dry enough inside there."
Chester's volunteer department called Steeleville fire crews for assistance and Ellis Grove watched over the Chester station while crews were fighting the fire.
Comments