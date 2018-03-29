Popular Collinsville restaurant closing after more than 40 years

After more than 40 years in downtown Collinsville, The Sandwich Shop on West Main Street will close Saturday.
The Collinsville restaurant has been at 216 W. Main since 1974, when Judy Johnson and her then-husband bought the place and changed it from a shoe store to a restaurant.
Now, after four decades of serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to her regulars six days a week, she’s ready to retire. Johnson announced plans to sell and retire at the end of 2016.
Johnson, 76, said she is ready to retire and spend more time with family. She also wants to spend more time tending to the land she owns in the area.
Never miss a local story.
Her customers are sad to see the place go, but Johnson said it's time to go now.
“We’ve all decided it’s been enough,” she said, speaking for herself and her family members who work there.
Listed for $249,900, the restaurant, including the name, business and catering service has been on the market for nearly two years now.
But a buyer with intentions of keeping the shop open hasn’t come forward.
“You couldn’t get better clientele. My customers are just the greatest,” Johnson told the News-Democrat in 2016.
Regular customers wished Johnson and her employees well after news of the closure spread.
Sandwich Shop waitress Geralyn Murphy-Hale expressed her gratitude on Facebook, thanking them for their support.
“Thank you all for letting us serve you all these years,” Murphy-Hale wrote. “It’s definitely been a joy to know all you and becoming like one big family. We’re sure going to miss you all. Hopefully, we can see you all one last time at the shop.”
The shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
You’ll find more than a dozen sandwiches and about a dozen kinds of burgers on the menu, from a Turkey Reuben to grilled ham and cheese with chips.
Comments