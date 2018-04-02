Metro-East News

April 2, 2018 4:49 PM

Belleville Fire Department welcomes new arson dog

By Kara Berg

A new furry face will be joining the Belleville Fire Department after she finishes up her training.

Sadie will take over the position of accelerant detection dog, where she will sniff out accelerants and other unnatural liquids left behind after a fire. She replaces the department's former arson dog, Chewy, who retires April 7.

Sadie will work with Belleville firefighter Jeff Fabrizio once she finishes her training in New Hampshire.

The Belleville Fire Department is hosting an open house and retirement party for Chewy on April 7. Firefighters will do car seat checks, demonstrate auto extrication and give demonstrations of Chewy's accelerant detection skills.


Meet Chewy the arson dog

Chewy is the Belleville Fire Department's arson dog, capable of sniffing out accelerants.

Arson dogs are trained to sniff out any type of accelerant, like gasoline or lighter fluid, that may have been used to start a fire. Each year, billions of dollars of property is damaged and hundreds of lives are lost due to arson, according to State Farm.

With their powerful noses, dogs can detect accelerants quicker than firefighters can.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

