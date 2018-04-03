Here is why two Carbondale bars were shut down over the weekend

A music act that officials called "volatile" had its Friday night performance canceled in Carbondale and two bars that had planned to host related parties were closed by city officials for the weekend.
Mayor Mike Henry said FBG Duck had been booked to play the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center on March 30, The Southern Illinoisan reported. After the booking, Chicago police informed SIUC that the group had a violent history and are said to be members of the Gangster Disciples.
SIUC canceled the concert, WSIL also reported.
An area club owner had booked the group for an after-party told The Southern Illinoisan on Monday that she knew FBG Duck was scheduled to play at SIUC and that she could expect a large crowd. She said Williamson County Sheriff's Office came and shut down her club, Club 262, until Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
Another club, Hollywood Lounge, had booked and canceled a show with the group as well after learning about its history and affiliation with guns and drugs.
“Our fear was that these guys would show up anyway and take over the bar,” Henry told The Southern Illinoisan. “They had also posted (on social media) that somebody in Carbondale was going to 'smoke it' this weekend, meaning somebody was going to die.”
The liquor commission, made up of members of the city council and the mayor, voted to close the Hollywood Lounge for the weekend.
Comments