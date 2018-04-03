Durbin touts fighter jet money at Boeing's St. Louis plant

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, visited Boeing's St. Louis plant Tuesday to highlight the federal government's purchase of 110 F-A 18 Super Hornets from the company. The fighter jet is manufactured at the St. Louis plant.
“It’s no secret how critical Boeing’s presence is to downstate Illinois, which is why I’ve made it a priority to provide continued funding that bolsters our national defense and our economy,” Durbin said.
Durbin, who is vice chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, along with other committee members, were able to include $4.1 billion over four years to keep in production the Super Hornet, as well as the E/A-18 Growler, which is also built in St. Louis.
“Thanks to the budget agreement and advocacy of Navy leaders, this year’s budget requested 110 new aircraft over the next five years," Durbin said. "That is a huge commitment by the Navy, and a huge win for the employees at this facility, the region’s economy, and our military.”
Boeing has approximately 14,000 employees in the region, which includes jobs in St. Clair County.
