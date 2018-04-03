Demolition of the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL, progresses to the Southern Illinois Heart Institute building. Video of razing the building in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Steve Nagy
Demolition of the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL, progresses to the Southern Illinois Heart Institute building. Video of razing the building in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Steve Nagy

Metro-East News

Demolition of St. Elizabeth's Hospital enters new phase in Belleville

By Steve Nagy

snagy@bnd.com

April 03, 2018 03:28 PM

BELLEVILLE

Heavy equipment moved to another part of the former St. Elizabeth's Hospital complex in Belleville and the next phase of leveling the hospital's buildings began.

A crane was shearing away the front facade and top floors of the former Prairie Heart Institute on Tuesday. That building's demolition is scheduled to be finished in May.

St. Elizabeth's Hospital communications manager Kelly Barbeau said razing the surrounding hospital buildings will continue through mid-2019 and is progressing as scheduled. The hospital's parking garage was the first part of the demolition project.

Some health services continue near the former hospital. St. Elizabeth's Physical Therapy Services are available at 180 S. Third St., Suite 30. The Imaging Center, Belleville, is in the same building and provides mammograms and X-rays.

Other milestones of the hospital's demolition will be the sky walk over West Lincoln Street in the fall and the main hospital building beginning in November. The main hospital was built in 1875.

Once demolition and cleanup are complete, the 14-acre lot will be available for development by mid 2019.

St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon was built to replace the Belleville hospital and opened in November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  