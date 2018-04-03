A Mascoutah family lost everything in a house fire Tuesday morning.
Mascoutah family loses everything in house fire

By Kara Berg

April 03, 2018

A fire destroyed a Mascoutah family's home Tuesday morning.

The house, located on West Phillips Street, was a total loss after the fire, but none of the residents were injured.

A man was inside the house at the time of the fire and managed to escape with the family's dog, but their birds died, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

The Mascoutah Fire Department was called at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, and there were heavy flames when firefighters arrived.

The family lost everything in the fire, according to the GoFundMe.

