Mascoutah family loses everything in house fire

A fire destroyed a Mascoutah family's home Tuesday morning.
The house, located on West Phillips Street, was a total loss after the fire, but none of the residents were injured.
A man was inside the house at the time of the fire and managed to escape with the family's dog, but their birds died, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.
The Mascoutah Fire Department was called at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, and there were heavy flames when firefighters arrived.
Never miss a local story.
The family lost everything in the fire, according to the GoFundMe.
Comments