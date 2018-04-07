10-year-old Mason Ramsey took the internet by storm when he broke out in a yodel among Walmart shoppers in Southern Illinois. But just who is this talented young man with a passion for music and what should we expect from him next?
Metro-East News

Have you seen the viral video of the boy yodeling at a Southern Illinois Walmart?

By News-Democrat staff

April 07, 2018 01:14 PM

A Southern Illinois boy who yodeled a Hank Williams tune in a Walmart store is winning the internet.

Ten-year-old Mason Ramsey, wearing a red bow tie, cowboy boots and a belt with an oversized buckle, wowed shoppers by yodeling at a Walmart in Harrisburg, in Southern Illinois. He sang Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues."

Videos of his performance have been viewed more than 1.3 million times on Youtube. There even are dance-mix remixes of his performance.

Mason is from Golconda, in Southern Illinois. In another video, in which he performs Hank Williams' "Hey Good Lookin," he states that he'd like to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

