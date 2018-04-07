Have you seen the viral video of the boy yodeling at a Southern Illinois Walmart?

A Southern Illinois boy who yodeled a Hank Williams tune in a Walmart store is winning the internet.
Ten-year-old Mason Ramsey, wearing a red bow tie, cowboy boots and a belt with an oversized buckle, wowed shoppers by yodeling at a Walmart in Harrisburg, in Southern Illinois. He sang Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues."
Videos of his performance have been viewed more than 1.3 million times on Youtube. There even are dance-mix remixes of his performance.
Mason is from Golconda, in Southern Illinois. In another video, in which he performs Hank Williams' "Hey Good Lookin," he states that he'd like to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
