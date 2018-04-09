Shop 'n Save owners considering selling chain

The owners of grocery chain Shop 'n Save are considering selling.
Supervalu Inc. has reportedly been pressured by an activist investor in recent months to break itself up, and may be working with an adviser to explore options, according to Bloomberg Business Journal. No final decision has been made, however.
The grocery wholesaler provides products to more than 1,800 stores, Bloomberg reported. It also operates almost 200 locations, and it has sold most of its brick-and-mortar operations in recent years.
In the St. Louis region, there are 41 Shop 'n Save locations, the St. Louis Business Journal reported.
