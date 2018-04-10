Highland Police search for two accused of stealing from Walmart

Highland Police were asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of retail theft.
"They grabbed multiple electronics and bolted," Det. Brian McClenahan said on Tuesday of the man and woman who left the Walmart in Highland at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
McClenahan said the suspects took more than $300 in electronics from the store. They left in a black Cadillac passenger car that did not have license plates.
Officers initiated a traffic stop, police said, but the suspects drove in a reckless manner on Illinois 143 toward Interstate 70, and police did not follow for public safety reasons, McClenahan said.
The two were photographed by Walmart surveillance cameras entering the store earlier.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Highland Police Department at 618-654-2131.
