Southern Illinois bookstore to sell 100,000 books as it prepares to go out of business

The Bookworm Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Carbondale, will close its doors in May.
Kelly and Carl Rexroad opened the store in May of 2001, and the store's website says that it is the "region's largest independent, locally owned new and used bookstore."
The Bookworm will be selling off its inventory of more than 100,000 titles, as well as the shelving units.
The store is expected to close after the business day on May 5.
“It (closing) wasn’t a decision we made because of financial things,” he said. “We just wanted to be able to do some other things while we are young enough and healthy enough," Carl Rexroad told The Southern.
The store has been for sale since 2017, but was not sold.
Comments