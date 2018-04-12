The BND's original coverage of the Bonnie Woodward case

Police seek help finding woman
Editor's note: This story was originally published June 29, 2010
Police need help finding a woman who went missing two days before her birthday.
Police said Bonnie Woodward was last seen in the parking lot at her job talking to a man at 3 p.m. Friday.
Woodward is 48, 5-foot-7 and weighs 240 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes. She was wearing yellow scrub pants and a yellow and white scrub top.
Police said the man witnesses described seeing Woodward with is in his mid 40s. He has brown hair with gray along his temples. He was standing next to a silver or gray 2000 to 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 463-3505, ext. 250.
Three are accused in disappearance
Editor's note: This story was originally published July 29, 2010
Three people are accused of helping in the voluntary disappearance of a teenager whose stepmother is still missing under what investigators consider suspicious circumstances.
Authorities believe there's no known link between the cases of Heather Woodward, 18, and Bonnie Woodward, 48.
The teenager resurfaced on her 18th birthday on July 3, eight days after her stepmom went missing after least being seen talking to a man outside the nursing home where she worked.
Madison County prosecutors have charged one suspect with felony obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to police about the teen's whereabouts. A Jersey County couple is accused of misdemeanor harboring the teenager as a runaway.
Police search for missing woman
Editor's note: This story was originally published Oct. 1, 2010
Authorities using cadaver dogs searched property in Jersey County for possible remains of a woman missing since June.
Dozens of police officers converged Wednesday and Thursday on some 50 acres of rural, wooded terrain near Brighton looking for signs of 48-year-old Bonnie Woodward, of East Alton.
Woodward has last seen June 25 talking to a man outside an Alton nursing home where she worked.
Alton Police Chief David Hayes says police had physical evidence that enabled them to get a warrant to search the property of a man accused of helping in the voluntary disappearance of Woodward's teenage stepdaughter. The teen resurfaced on her 18th birthday on July 3, roughly a week after her stepmother went missing.
Comments