Jan's Hallmark store in Collinsville to close

The Collinsville Jan's Hallmark store is set to close April 20.
The owners of the Hallmark franchise couldn't come to a lease agreement at their current location, 1112 Collinsville Crossing Boulevard. They moved to Collinsville Crossing in 2013.
All other Jan's Hallmark stores will remain open.
Starting Thursday, the store will sell everything except graduation, confirmation and first communion items for 60 percent off.
Jan's Hallmark has seven locations throughout the metro-east, and has been a presence in the area since its first store opened in 1983 in Granite City. Their Swansea location closed in 2014, and their O'Fallon location closed in 2013. Wood River and Belleville closed in 2011 and 2012.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
