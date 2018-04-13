Lettuce sold at Schnucks recalled due to E. coli risk

A retailer of lettuce sold at Schnucks has recalled its chopped romaine lettuce because of E. coli concerns.
Freshway Foods recalled chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks delis and salad bars, including any products from the self-service salad bar and the prepackaged apple walnut, Greek, Cobb and tossed garden salads.
The recall comes from a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
Customers can return unused product to their nearest Schnucks for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
