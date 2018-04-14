There's a fake Scott Air Force Base in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's newest movie

The newest big-budget movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn't actually shot in St. Clair County, but Scott Air Force Base still serves as a major location within the film.
“Rampage,” a $120 million blockbuster based loosely on the 1986 arcade game of the same name, made $2.4 million from Thursday night preview showings and is projected to top the weekend box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
In the movie, the wrestler-turned-actor stars as a primatologist searching for the cure to an experimental pathogen that causes his albino gorilla friend to grow to a massive size and become uncharacteristically aggressive. Johnson’s character soon teams up with a former genetic engineer in an attempt to save the gorilla and prevent it — and two other affected animals — from destroying downtown Chicago.
Scott AFB, which is featured in several scenes throughout the movie, serves as the hub for the Air Force wing that tries to stop the giant animals from smashing skyscrapers and harming innocent people.
“Rampage" isn’t the first movie this year with military ties to the metro-east. “12 Strong,” which was released in theaters in January, tells the true story of the first soldiers sent to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan after 9/11. Cahokia native Steve Kofron is one of the 12 real-life “horse soldiers” whose story is told in the movie.
Kofron was played in the movie by actor Geoff Stults. His character’s name was changed to Sean Coffers.
Comments