Coroner IDs man shot to death outside gas station near Cahokia

A 21-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon outside the County Line Quick Shop on Camp Jackson Road near Cahokia.
Roosevelt Davis Jr., of Cahokia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to continue the investigation, according to a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
"This investigation is in the early stages, and no motive or suspects have been developed at this time," the news release said.
Anyone with information can call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.
