This Southern Illinois county won't allow laws that restrict Second Amendment rights

Effingham County is now a a sanctuary for gun owners after a vote that officials say is largely symbolic.
The Effingham County Board on Monday voted 8-1 to pass a resolution that directs county employees to not enforce any new state laws that would "unconstitutionally restrict the Second Amendment."
Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler told the Effingham Daily News that the resolution will not change any decision making in the sheriff's department.
Sheriff Dave Mahon said he would consult with attorneys before taking any action.
The resolution was in opposition to several active bills in the State's General Assembly.
The vote was 8-1 for the "Resolution of Support of the Second Amendment.", WSIL-TV reported.
