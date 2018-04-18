Man used East St. Louis library's credit card to buy throwing knives, charges allege

A former East St. Louis Public Library director is accused of buying Dallas Mavericks tickets, throwing knives and other items using the library’s credit card, according to a federal indictment.
Marlon P. Bush, 47, faces three counts each of wire fraud and embezzlement in the Southern District of Illinois. The alleged crimes occurred from September 2014 to December 2016.
The indictment also alleges that Bush used the library's credit card to buy concert tickets, jewelry and more.
Three counts specify purchases of Dallas Mavericks and Bootsy Collins tickets, and throwing knives on Amazon. The final three counts allege embezzlement of at least $5,000 from a federally funded agency.
Bush has been ordered to appear in court May 3.
Comments