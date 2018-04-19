Madison County GOP chooses new party chairman

Madison County Republicans chose to re-elect Chairman Jeremy Plank to be their party leader, opting against County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler.
Prenzler submitted his name to the running for chairmanship of the Madison County Republican Central Committee earlier this month.
Plank, an accountant from Wood River, worked with Prenzler previously and said they have a good relationship, but added he believes "in separation of duties."
"It presents a lot of conflicts of interests if you have someone who is in charge of the government also running the party," Plank told the Belleville News-Democrat last week.
Prenzler congratulated Plank on his win, saying "I will support his efforts to build the party."
Mark Von Nida, Madison County Circuit Clerk, was reelected Democratic Party Chairman.
