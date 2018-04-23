Semi crash spills tomatoes on roadway, backs up traffic for miles on I-57

A two tractor-trailer crash spilled tomatoes on Interstate 57 and backed up traffic for miles Monday morning near Ina and Bonnie.
The two semis were seriously damaged in the crash which occurred at about 10:30 a.m. One of the drivers had what appeared to be minor at the scene, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Haile.
He said there was quite a bit of debris on the road, including gravel, a small amount of oil and tomatoes one of the semis was hauling.
"There are tomatoes everywhere," he said.
As of 11:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for three or four miles on the interstate near Ina at milepost 85. One right lane was closed due to the crash and the lane closure was expected to last for an extended period of time, according to Haile.
