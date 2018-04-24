Causes of death unclear for mother and daughter found in their O'Fallon home

Officials on Tuesday released the identities of two women found dead in an O'Fallon home, but the causes of death were not immediately determined.
Linda Lyons, 62, and her daughter, Victoria Lyons, 33, were found dead Monday morning in their O'Fallon home. The daughter, Victoria, used a wheelchair, St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols said.
O'Fallon Police responded to the 600 block of Carol Ann Drive to check on the well-being of the residents, according to a news release. That's when police found the bodies.
Nichols said a preliminary autopsy did not reveal a cause of death but that nothing appeared to be criminal. Autopsy results were inconclusive. Investigators will wait for toxicology reports and a final report from a pathologist to determine an official cause of death, which could take about four months.
There were no external injuries to either woman, Nichols said. They had no signs of trauma and no defensive wounds.
Neighbors said they rarely saw the Lyonses and that the two kept to themselves.
Mayada Farhat said she has lived across the street for about four years and has only seen one of the women a few times.
"She just goes to her car and goes back. She doesn't walk around the house," Farhat said. "She just didn't talk to anybody."
Austin Schutlz, who lives a few houses down, said he never saw anybody come in or out of the house. Schutlz said police talked to him and his roommate Monday.
"They asked if we had heard screaming or any loud noises over there," he said. Shutlz said they had not heard anything.
