Health providers join practices and clinics in Shiloh, Centreville and Highland

Neuroscience specialty clinic in Shiloh
Naim Khoury, a neurologist, will now see patients at a Hospital Sisters Health System neuroscience specialty clinic located at 1116 Hartman Lane, Shiloh. Khoury earned his medical degree from the American University of Beirut, completed a neuroradiology fellowship at the University of Montreal in Canada, and research fellowship at Washington University, St. Louis.
Surgeon in Centreville
General and laparoscopic surgeon Pierre Gilles has joined the staff of Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville. Gilles said, in a press release, "I treat my patients the way I would want my family treated and I enjoy interacting with and educating patients, residents and staff on the 'bigger picture' of total patient wellness."
Gilles graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago, completed a surgery internship at Texas Medical Center and his residency at Huron Road Hospital in Ohio.
Board certified urologist
David Bitzer, a urologist, has joined the Hospital Sisters Health System team of providers and will treat patients near Greenville, Litchfield and Effingham. His patients range from pediatric to geriatric ages.
"While not all urologists choose to treat children," Bitzer said, in a press release. "I have always enjoyed working with them and am qualified under my board certification." He lives in Vandalia.
Advanced practice registered nurse
Jacqueline Bode has joined the providers at Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at 12860 Troxler Ave., Highland. Bode completed her nursing degrees at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Bode enjoys spending time with her family and reading in her free time.
