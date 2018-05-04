Saint Louis Zoo tops reader's choice list

Of 20 zoos across the country, the St. Louis Zoo is again the best in the country according to a poll of newspaper readers.

USA Today polled readers after using a panel of zoo and travel experts to determine the list of 20. From that, readers voted the St. Louis Zoo as No. 1 for the second year in a row, followed by zoos in Omaha, Cincinnati, Colorado Springs and Fort Worth.

The poll took place over four weeks, USA Today said.

The Saint Louis Zoo has more than 600 species, and the Sea Lion Sound also won Best Zoo Exhibit, KSDK television said.

SIGN UP