Two rescued from car submerged in water after crash on I-64 in Caseyville

Two motorists on Friday were rescued from a car that was submerged in water with live power lines on it following a crash on Interstate 64.
The multiple-car accident sent one of the cars into a standing-water ditch or small pond along I-64 just west of the Caseyville exit, French Village Fire Assistant Chief Chris Nordmann said in a video statement posted by the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
The St. Clair Special Emergency Services team was able to rescue two injured people from the car after Ameren turned off the power to the fallen lines, Nordmann said. Both were transported to an area hospital, and Nordmann said they were expected to survive.
Westbound traffic was initially stopped, then opened to one lane, backing up traffic past the Fairview Heights/Illinois 159 exit for at least an hour after the crash. Caseyville Police closed the westbound on-ramp to I-64 during the rescue.
Fairview Heights, Belleville and French Village fire departments were among the first responders, as was the water rescue team from St. Clair SES. Other departments were on standby to assist, Nordmann said.
Illinois State Police will lead the investigation of the accident; no further information was immediately released.
