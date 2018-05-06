Apartment building fire in Alorton displaces 7 people

A fire in an apartment building on Sunday has displaced seven people.
About 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to the Greystone Apartments for a fire, which started in a second-floor apartment. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke, said Sharon Davis, the assistant fire chief for the Camp Jackson Fire Department.
The fire went through the roof of one the units.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the four adults and three children living in three apartments at 223 Greystone Drive were out of a home, Davis said. The Red Cross was called to assist.
No one was hurt, Davis said.
Davis did not have a damaged estimate but said she believed it was a total loss.
"It will be a while before these guys get back in anywhere," Davis said.
Fire departments from Cahokia, Alorton, Camp Jackson, Midway and Church Road were on the scene for the two-alarm fire.
Comments