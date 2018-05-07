Two injured after semi strikes construction truck on I-70 near Effingham

Two people were injured in a crash near Effingham after a semi driver struck a construction maintenance truck, police said.
The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound, three miles west of Effingham at 1:40 p.m. Monday.
The driver of a Freightliner truck tractor pulling a utility trailer, 44-year-old Ronald Fisher, of St. Genevieve, Missouri, was driving in the right lane on I-70 when it drove past a construction maintenance truck directing drivers to merge into the left lane, Illinois State Police said in a news release. The Freightliner continued driving, then struck a Varsity Striping Construction truck that also was directing traffic to the left lane, according to the news release.
Fisher and the driver of the construction truck, Benjamin Streeval, 25, of Sherman, were both transported to St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Fisher was charged with disobeying a traffic control device, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a violation of Scott's Law, which requires drivers to yield to emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
Comments