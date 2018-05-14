A Belleville native was just named a judge for one of Illinois' federal appeals courts

The U.S. Senate confirmed a Belleville native's nomination to serve as a circuit judge on a federal appeals court Monday.
U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve will serve as a circuit judge in the seventh circuit U.S. Court of Appeals after President Donald Trump nominated her for the seat in February.
U.S. Senators Dick Durban and Tammy Duckworth released the following statement after St. Eve and white-collar defense attorney Michael Scudder Jr. were confirmed by a unanimous Senate vote.
“Amy St. Eve and Michael Scudder have the experience, integrity, and judgment that we look for in federal judges, and we look forward to seeing them serve with distinction on the Seventh Circuit. We appreciate the Administration working with us and with our nonpartisan screening committee to reach consensus on nominees who will serve the people of Illinois well.”
St. Eve was raised in Belleville and graduated from Cornell in 1987 with a bachelor's degree, and a law degree in 1990. She moved to New York City to work in private practice with Davis Polk & Wardwell. She has a long history of civil litigation and white collar defense, and was counsel to the White House under President Barack Obama and the National Security Council.
She has been the U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois since 2002, and she teaches trial advocacy as an adjunct professor at Northwestern University. Prior to her start on the bench, St. Eve was senior counsel for litigation at Abbott Labratories, and was an assistant state's attorney in the Northern District of Illinois.
