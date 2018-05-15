Tractor destroyed after exploding in Southern Illinois fire

A tractor exploded Monday in Sandoval, engulfing the farm equipment in flames and destroying it.
Firefighters in Sandoval were called to the fire at about 2:45 p.m. when the sprayer unit caught fire. Several explosions erupted from air tanks on the tractor, according to a post on Sandoval Fire Department's Facebook page.
Jason Wesselman of Breese was driving the tractor on Ferrydale Road when he looked back and saw fire in the engine, according to WJBD radio.
No one was injured in the fire.
Wesselman told firefighters when they arrived the fuel tank was half full and some of the tires had not ruptured yet, according to the Sandoval Fire Department Facebook post. Odin and Patoka Fire Departments were called for mutual aid assistance for additional water.
