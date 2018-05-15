Man in Southern Illinois jail died from drug overdose, toxicology reports show

A 38-year-old man who died while in custody of the Venice Police Department died from a fatal overdose of a mix of drugs, the cororner's office said.
Clifton Lovett, of Alton, was found unresponsive and not breathing in his cell at the police department just before 3 a.m. Feb. 21. He was pronounced dead at Gateway Regional Medical Center about an hour later.
Roger Smith, Madison County's chief deputy coroner, said Lovett died from an overdose, and his death was ruled accidental. He had fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone and cocaine in his system, Smith said.
Lovett had been arrested Feb. 20 on suspicions of driving under the influence and having an illegal weapon. At the time of his arrest, a female passenger in his car was transported to the hospital for symptoms of an overdose.
