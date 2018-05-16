St. Clair County property tax bills will be sent out by end of the week

Roughly 140,000 property tax bills will soon reach mailboxes in St. Clair County, Chief Deputy Treasurer Andrew Lopinot said in a news release.

More than $370 million will be collected and distributed to local taxing districts, according to Lopinot, with about 60 percent going to school districts. The county plans to send out the bills by Friday.

The first installment of the tax bill payment is due June 21 and the second is due Aug. 21. Tax statements and payment coupons can be found on the treasurer’s website, www.scctreasurer.com, starting Thursday.

Payments can be made from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the treasurer's office, located on the first floor of the County Building at 10 Public Square in Belleville. Credit card payments are not accepted at the treasurer’s office.

The treasurer's office also accepts online payments on their website, though a convenience fee will be charged for credit card payments. Electronic checks are also accepted online with a $2 fee. Automatic withdrawal from a checking or savings account is available two days before each due date, though taxpayers must sign an authorization at the Treasurer’s Office for this service.

Most banks in St. Clair County will also collect payments.

Anyone who doesn't receive a tax bill by May 26 can contact the treasurer's office at 618-825-2707.

Questions can be directed to the treasurer’s office at 618-825-2707 and more information can be found online at www.scctreasurer.com.



