This downtown Belleville shop is moving soon. But it’s not going far.

Curt Smith's Outdoors Shop in downtown Belleville will consolidate and move into the company’s flagship location at 213 E Main St. later this month.
Listed for $199,000, the outdoors shop at 13 N Church St. will close May 21 to move its inventory to the sporting goods shop, according to a sign posted on the front door. Sales associates at the store said the last day to shop at the old location will be Saturday.
Heartland Commercial Real Estate in Columbia will handle the sale. About 7,064 square feet are up for grabs. Half of the store is retail and showroom space, and the other half is industrial and warehouse space, according to the listing.
Curt Smith’s isn’t the first retail store in downtown Belleville to consolidate. Ben’s, the largest retailer in downtown Belleville, wants to sell a portion of its storefront. The locally owned store on East Main Street recently put two parts of the store — 116 and 120 E. Main St. — on the market for $450,000.
Real estate firm, Barber Murphy Group, will handle the Ben's sale.
For more information about Curt Smith's move, call 618-509-5905.
