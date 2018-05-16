This popular St. Louis burger joint plans on opening a new location in O'Fallon

The food scene in O’Fallon will get a big boost when the Sugarfire Smoke House brand opens a new craft burger joint in the metro-east.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, a sister restaurant to the nationally recognized St. Louis barbecue operation, plans to open a second location in O’Fallon, according to spokeswoman Megan Brown, of Green Olive Media.
“The menu has something for folks of many walks of life from our creative burgers, sandwiches, and shakes, to healthy salads and a menu for the little ones,” the restaurant’s website states.
From classic burgers ($5.50) and veggies options to grilled cheese tacos ($8.50), Cuban($9) and Spicy Italian sandwiches ($8.50), the menu offers a variety of options.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In made a splash when it opened its first location on McCausland Avenue in St. Louis. Brown said details about the new O’Fallon location are forthcoming.
The burger joint will be the second member of the Sugarfire brand to open in O’Fallon. Sugarfire 64 opened April 30 at 1405 Green Mount Road.
Where can you find the new location? That information is yet to be released, but the restaurant is expected to be completed by December, according to St. Louis Magazine.
