Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash, police say

A 65-year-old Odin man died following a motorcycle accident at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in Central City.
Jerry Clarkson was riding a motorcycle north on U.S. 51 when a pickup truck pulled out in front of him, according to a report by WJBD.
Clarkson was taken to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, but died as crews were about to transfer him to a St. Louis hospital, police told WJBD.
The pickup truck driver, 58-year-old Thomas Joy, was not injured. WJBD reports the Centralia man was charged with DUI.
Police continued to investigation the crash after the DUI charge was filed, the radio station reported.
