Two people died and two others were injured in a boat crash early Saturday morning at Lake of the Ozarks, according to police.

A dive team was out Saturday morning search for a "possible" third victim, according to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police received a call at 1:45 a.m. that a boat had struck a rock bluff.

Police did not release additional information.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lake of the Ozarks is about 200 miles west of Belleville.