May 20, 2018 7:46 PM

Police search for O'Fallon man who went missing after he left Arkansas hotel for a jog

By Kara Berg

A 28-year-old O'Fallon man was missing Sunday from Little Rock, Arkansas, after he left his hotel to go for a jog Saturday night, his family said.

Brennen Willis, 28, was in Little Rock for a wedding, and left the Courtyard Hotel downtown to go for a jog at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He posted a story on Snapchat about an hour later from the Robinson Center Auditorium, and hadn't been heard from since then. A missing-person report was filed with the Little Rock Police Department.

He was last seen wearing green athletic shorts, an orange T-shirt, black socks and gray running shoes. He is 6-foot, 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Willis' whereabouts can call the Little Rock Police Department at 501-374-3098.

His family set up a Facebook page to keep friends updated on the search. Willis' legal name is Brennen, but he goes by Bryn.

