Missing Ashley man found in pond died of accidental drowning, coroner says

Police found the body of a 72-year-old Ashley man just hours after he was reported missing. He is believed to have drowned in a pond.
The man, Joseph Kujawa, had left the house to work outside at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger. When he didn't return by 9 p.m., his family got worried and went to look for him. They found his truck in the 3000 block of Virginia Road in Radom, near a relative's home.
Police searched the property and found his body at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the coroner's office. It appeared Kujawa lost his footing while trying to feed the fish in a pond and fell into the water.
Kujawa's death was ruled an accidental drowning.
