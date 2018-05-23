School canceled after teen left with mother's handgun to confront girlfriend, Belleville police say

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody and both Belleville high school campuses were closed Wednesday after the teen made suicidal comments, took his mother's gun and threatened to confront his girlfriend, police said.

It was supposed to be the last day of school for both schools.

The 18-year-old's mother called police at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday to report her handgun was missing after her son left the home, according to Belleville Police.

"The mother of an 18-year-old male informed officers that her son left home due to relationship problems with his girlfriend, a current student at Belleville East High School," Belleville Police officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The mother told police he had made suicidal comments, and other people indicated he was going to confront his girlfriend on the Belleville East High School campus, according to police.

He was located and arrested without any trouble at 7:50 a.m., police said. Police did not release his full identity, but in a news release they referred to the 18-year-old as "Burton."

Belleville District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier said later that the student was not taken into custody on the Belleville East High School. The teenager is not currently in school, and Dosier was unsure Wednesday morning whether he was a dropout or graduate.

Dosier said he received the call this morning from Belleville Police, who were investigating the threat. That's when he decided to cancel class.

"I think every day we are concerned about those situations the more they happen," he said. "Unfortunately they are happening way too often. We're trying to be as vigilant as possible. That's why it's probably obvious that we needed to cancel school today."

Wednesday was supposed to be the final day of exams for the district, Dosier said. School was expected to continue Thursday.

An automated voice message sent Wednesday morning from Dosier informed parents of the threat.

"This morning we received word from Belleville Police of a credible threat made by a student against another student," the message said. "For the safety of our students and staff, we are canceling school today, Wednesday, May 23, at both Belleville East and Belleville West."

In the message, Dosier said staff and students should remain off campus.

Officers had been stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning. Dosier confirmed they had been searching for the weapon and student before he was taken into custody.

A drone could be seen in the school's parking lot, as well several police vehicles.

Just after 8 a.m., an Illinois State Police SWAT truck arrived at the school and an ambulance was seen stationed across the street in the Shop 'n Save parking lot.

Teachers were informed of the cancellation at the same time as students by phone call shortly after 6 a.m., said Joe Nesbit, who is an instructional technologist and works in the Belleville East High School library with students and teachers.

Nesbit is married to Crystal Nesbit, who also teaches at Belleville East High School.

He had not heard any worrisome rumors in the days leading up to the final day of school and had planned for a "normal" day. He said students had finals to take and teachers planned to tidy the classrooms.

"As far we we knew, it was (to be) business as usual," he said. "From a teacher's perspective, obviously we're grateful for the administration and law enforcement, for the way they handled this."

The threat comes a week after a 17-year-old admitted to authorities that he went on a shooting rampage at a Southeast Texas high school that left 10 dead, most of them students.

This is a developing story, check back at bnd.com for updates.