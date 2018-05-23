Belleville Police were stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning after both campuses were shut down when police told officials about a threat reportedly made by a student to a peer. Kaley Johnson
Belleville Police were stationed outside Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning after both campuses were shut down when police told officials about a threat reportedly made by a student to a peer. Kaley Johnson

Metro-East News

State House OKs bill allowing temporary confiscation of guns from dangerous people

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

May 23, 2018 05:29 PM

A bill that creates a process to temporarily take guns away from people threatening violence passed the Illinois House in an 80-32 vote.

The proposed "Lethal Violence Order of Protection Act," if signed into law, would create a procedure where a family member who recognizes signs of potential violence in another family member can ask a court to have firearms temporarily taken away.

The measure allows family members and local law enforcement to petition a court to suspend a person's gun license for six months. The person must be displaying signs that they're a threat to themselves or others.

An opponent, state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, says it's the family's responsibility to confiscate guns or to have the person arrested.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed a similar plan in different legislation but it requires a prosecuting attorney to seeks a judge's approval.

The plan now goes to the Senate. The Senate had passed a similar bill earlier this year.

How metro-east reps voted

  • State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey: No

  • State Rep. John Caveletto, R-Salem: No

  • State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton: No

  • State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis: Yes

  • State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea: Yes

  • State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville: No

  • State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville: Yes
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  Comments  