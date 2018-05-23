State House OKs bill allowing temporary confiscation of guns from dangerous people

A bill that creates a process to temporarily take guns away from people threatening violence passed the Illinois House in an 80-32 vote.
The proposed "Lethal Violence Order of Protection Act," if signed into law, would create a procedure where a family member who recognizes signs of potential violence in another family member can ask a court to have firearms temporarily taken away.
The measure allows family members and local law enforcement to petition a court to suspend a person's gun license for six months. The person must be displaying signs that they're a threat to themselves or others.
An opponent, state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, says it's the family's responsibility to confiscate guns or to have the person arrested.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed a similar plan in different legislation but it requires a prosecuting attorney to seeks a judge's approval.
The plan now goes to the Senate. The Senate had passed a similar bill earlier this year.
How metro-east reps voted
- State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey: No
- State Rep. John Caveletto, R-Salem: No
- State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton: No
- State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis: Yes
- State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea: Yes
- State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville: No
- State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville: Yes
