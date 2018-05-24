New census numbers show which Southern Illinois communities are shrinking

Some of the metro-east's largest communities had population drops in 2017, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Belleville has seen a 6 percent drop since the 2010 official head count.
Granite City saw a 4 percent drop. Alton, East St. Louis, Freeburg and Cahokia also saw population drops, according to census estimates.
Edwardsville, Columbia, Waterloo, O'Fallon and Shiloh, however, all saw population growth.
The Census Bureau estimates annual population changes by using birth and death certificate data as well as address changes on tax returns. The census is used to determine congressional apportionment.
Mitch Blair, the city manager for Collinsville, disagreed with the Census Bureau’s estimates, which had his town dropping below 25,000 residents.
Blair said city officials looked at the building and demolition permits for multifamily and single-family homes since 2010 and came up with its own estimate of about 25,800 people living in town.
“We issued substantially more for construction than for demolition,” Blair said.
Blair said the Census Bureau estimates don’t take into account development conditions of a community.
“It’s an arbitrary number. Quite frankly, we don’t put a lot of stock in those estimates,” Blair said.
The conservative-leaning Illinois Policy Institute said the population drops, which have been seen across the state, are an indication that working-age people are "fleeing" the state.
Orphe Divounguy, the Illinois Policy Institute's chief economist. "People move for better opportunities, and in Illinois, income growth has been lagging the rest of the nation. If you look at every single metro area in Illinois except for Chicago, income growth lags the rest of the nation by a significant amount.”
