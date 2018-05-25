Murder-suicide claims 2nd woman; other victim was daughter

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Sept. 16, 2005
A 79-year-old woman who was shot by her ex-son-in-law last week in Lebanon died on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville.
Dorothy Watson was shot by Donald Fleming, 63, who also shot to death his ex-wife, Peggy Fleming. Peggy Fleming was Watson’s daughter. Donald Fleming killed himself as police approached him on Sept. 8.
The shootings occurred at the Flemings’ former home at 26 Harmon Drive in Lebanon.
Peggy Fleming, 47, was at the home getting some of her belongings out of the house when Donald Fleming arrived and snapped, said Lebanon Police officials.
Peggy Fleming had filed an order of protection on Nov. 15 in St. Clair County court saying Donald Fleming threatened to kill her and her mother. On June 29, Peggy Fleming asked that the order be vacated and then later reported on Sept. 5 that Donald Fleming had begun stalking her in St. Louis, where she had found an apartment.
“Our main concern now is the survivors and family of the deceased and bringing closure to this unfortunate event,” said Lebanon Police Lt. Dale Warke.
St. Clair County Coroner Rick Stone could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Watson, a retired worker from Sears in Fairview Heights, was a member of Shiloh United Methodist church, Shiloh Page Turners Club and Golden Club.
Visitation has been scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Schildknecht Funeral Home at 301 S. Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Schildknecht Funeral Home. Watson requested that her body be cremated, and her remains will be buried at the O’Fallon City Cemetery alongside her daughter.
Comments