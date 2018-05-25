Dorothy Wilson’s obituary

Editor’s note: This obituary was originally published Sept. 17, 2005
Dottie Watson
Dorothy A. “Dottie” Watson, 79, of Lebanon, Ill., born Dec. 1, 1925, in Danville, Ill., died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2005, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Belleville, Ill.
Dottie was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, the Heart to Heart Prayer Group, Lunch Circle, the Shiloh Page Turners and the Golden Club. She retired from Sears in Fairview Heights, Ill., and had worked in many departments, draperies, hardware and large appliances. She was also a member of the Sears Golden Girls.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, William Watson; her parents, Guy and Irene, nee Taylo, Freeman; a daughter, Peggy S. Fleming; and a brother, John Freeman.
She is survived by a son William (Maggie) Watson of Martinsville, Ind.; a daughter, Debbie (Tim) Reaka of Marshfield, Mo.; a brother, Charles “Chuck” (Norma) Freeman of Veedersburg, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Rachel Embrich (Kyle Jacob) of Belleville, Ill., Timmy Reaka of Ozark, Mo., Angela, Angel, Geneva, Billy and Christopher; and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of appreciation may be made to the donor’s choice.
